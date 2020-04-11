Coronavirus: Month after testing positive, 8 Europeans discharged in Kerala

Coronavirus: At a hospital in Kerala. At least eight tourists from Italy and the UK were discharged this week, a month after testing positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo/File) Coronavirus: At a hospital in Kerala. At least eight tourists from Italy and the UK were discharged this week, a month after testing positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo/File)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Eight tourists from European countries have been discharged from hospitals in Kerala after testing positive for the coronavirus last month. The tourists, seven from the United Kingdom and one from Italy, were being treated at government hospitals in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. They had been categorised in the high-risk group as six of them were above the age of 60, and one was 83.

The eighth patient was a 57-year-old Italian who had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 13 while he was staying at beach destination Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram.

A health department official, quoting the tourists, said they were of the opinion that they would not have got such premium medical care in their countries at this hour of crisis. “They were all praise for the doctors, nurses and the entire system. They have been treated with utmost care,” said an official in Kochi.

After being discharged, the tourists were shifted to a centre where they will be quarantined for another 14 days.

Italy and the UK are among the worst-hit countries, reporting over 147,000 and 74,000 COVID-19 cases respectively on Saturday.

Five of the eight UK tourists discharged were part of the 19-member group that was offloaded from a Dubai-bound Emirates flights in Kochi on March 15. They were disallowed from flying out of the country, and shifted into isolation wards after one among the group, a 57-year-old UK citizen, tested positive for the disease while they were in Munnar. Six others subsequently tested positive for the virus as well.

On several occasions during the treatment, the UK tourist had been on a life support system. He was the first Covid-19 patient in Kerala to be administered with HIV medicines. Later, two other patients in the group, aged 76 and 88, were also administered with the same medicines.

