Kerala Covid-19 cases slip below 100, but CM for full shutdown on Sundays

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Kerala turned a new corner Saturday in it’s fight against Covid-19 with the number of active cases dipping below 100 for the first time in over a month. The state reported just two new cases, one of which one was found in Wayanad district which was earlier slotted in the green zone. Following the fresh case, the district was shifted to orange zone where there are fewer lockdown relaxations compared to the green zone.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 96 while the total number of positive cases since January 30 is 499. Over 21,000 people are currently under home quarantine.

A day after the Centre extended the national lockdown till May 17, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the restrictions in the state that will be followed till then.

Kerala announces full shutdown on Sundays

Sundays should be observed with complete shutdown even in green zones with people advised to remain at home. Private establishments and shops must remain closed.

Though the Centre allowed the opening of liquor retail shops in green zones with adequate security measures, the state government has resisted the move fearing huge crowds after a long period of closure. However, the CM said it’s a temporary measure which will be lifted soon. Barber shops, beauty parlours, spas, gyms, movie theatres, parks and religious places will remain closed.

Barring hotspots, the public can use their private vehicles for essential travel. On two-wheelers, pillion riders will not be allowed. In four-wheelers, two people can travel excluding the driver. In green zones, shops have been given the permission to operate six days a week from 7 am to 7:30 pm with adequate precautions.

Inter-district travel has been allowed for people in green and orange zone districts with permission to be sought specially from the police for essential travel. Four-wheelers can only have two people excluding the driver.

At present, two districts of Kerala are in red zone, three in green zone and nine in orange zone.

