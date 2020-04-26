After a lull, Kerala’s Idukki, Kottayam districts see resurgence of Covid-19 cases

Outside a Covid-19 ward in Kerala. Kottayam saw the last Covid-19 patient getting discharged on April 3 and Idukki on April 12. (Express photo)

Kerala reported 11 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, all of which sprang up in Kottayam and Idukki districts, both of which till a few days ago had been free of active infections and were basking in lockdown relaxations.

Kottayam saw the last Covid-19 patient getting discharged on April 3 and Idukki on April 12, following which both districts were put in the ‘green zone’, where people were allowed more lockdown relaxations compared to other districts. But last week, with fresh cases emerging, both districts were clubbed in the orange zone.

As per a release from the state’s health department, five persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Kottayam and six others in Idukki. Among the infected in Kottayam, one person had travelled from another state and four others got the virus through primary contact. Two of those are health workers.

In Idukki, one among the six detected with the virus has travel history from Spain. Two others had travelled from Tamil Nadu. Three others, including a doctor, got the infection through primary contact.

Health officials in the state are particularly worried about Idukki as the district shares a border with Tamil Nadu. The health infrastructure in Idukki, with hilly terrain, is also not as strong as other districts. With this, Kottayam and Idukki account for 11 and 10 active cases out of the 123 persons under treatment in the state.

On Sunday, four more people, one each from Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered to 342.

Kerala has tested 22,954 persons so far out of which 21,997 have come back negative. Results of many are yet to arrive.

In a video-conference with district collectors, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed them to conduct more tests to detect the virus among asymptomatic patients and prevent a chance of community transmission. There are concerns that Kerala’s average testing of under 600 samples per day is not enough and must be ramped up extensively. States like TN, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi are testing more people per day.

