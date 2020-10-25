Kerala considers withdrawing general consent to CBI probe

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government is considering withdrawing general consent given to the CBI to investigate cases in the state.

This has gained ground after leading constituents of the ruling LDF, CPI(M) and CPI, wanted the government to take steps to curb CBI taking up probes, like some other states have done.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, however, said the move to curb CBI in the state is suicidal and part of an attempt to cover up corruption in the Life Mission scheme.

State Law Minister and senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan said, “Many states have already withdrawn the general consent given to CBI to investigate cases. Kerala is also thinking on those lines after CPI(M) and CPI have put forward the demand. States had given general consent to CBI during the days when the agency had credibility. Now, CBI is interfering in issues in which they don’t have any jurisdiction,’’ he said.

Explained Immediate provocation

Earlier, the CBI had registered an FIR in a case of alleged Foreign Currency Regulations Act (FCRA) violation by Life Mission, a state government entity, based on a complaint from Congress legislator Anil Akkara. Life Mission, under the local self-government department, challenged the FIR in High Court, which earlier this month stayed the CBI probe.

The HC observed that Life Mission does not fall within the ambit of FCRA Section 3, which deals with prohibition from accepting foreign contributions.

Balan said in the Life Mission case, CBI stepped into an area where it does not have jurisdiction.

