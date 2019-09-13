Kerala Congress to repay liabilities of deceased contractor

Congress in Kerala on Thursday took upon itself the responsibility of repaying all the liablities of a contractor, who was found dead atop an under construction hospital run by a party-owned trust near here.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee state chief Mullappally Ramachandran stated this after visiting the home of the deceased, Joseph (58), along with other leaders.

Joseph, the contractor of the K Karunakaran Memorial Hospital at Cherupuzha, was found dead with his wrists slit, on the terrace of the building on September 5.

Joseph’s family accepted the help offered by KPCC but still believes that he was killed.

“We still believe that he was killed. We have some doubts over the incident. Joseph will never commit suicide,” a relative told media.

The relatives had alleged that the trust, which owns the hospital building, owes him around Rs 1.34 crore and that some Congress leaders, who are its members had met him last Wednesday to discuss the project and the money they owed him.

“KPCC has decided to take over all the liabilities of the family,” Ramachandran said after visiting the relatives.

The KPCC has also formed a committee to look into the allegations regarding corruption in its various trusts.

However, the CPI(M) rubbished the stand of KPCC, saying that Congress, after being caught red handed, was trying to give back the amount (to the family).

They fear that a vigilance enquiry might come to probe the scam involved in this matter… When they were caught red-handed, they are trying to give back the amount,” CPI(M) state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.

Earlier, the CPI(M) had lashed out at the Opposition Congress over the death of the contractor and alleged it was involved in corruption amounting to crores of Rupees in running it.

The relatives had also alleged that some of the trust members had threatened Joseph.

The contractor was reported missing since the evening of September 4.

His relatives had lodged a police complaint, following which a search operations were conducted, but in vain.

Police said it was a suspected case of suicide.