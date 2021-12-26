Kerala Congress chief raps Tharoor for ‘not following party line’ on rail corridor project

Thiruvananthapuram, December 26: State Congress chief K Sudhakaran on Sunday said party MP Shashi Tharoor would be shown the door if he fails to stick to the party line.

Sudhakaran’s warning to the diplomat-turned politician came after the latter failed to join a party protest against the proposed semi-high speed rail corridor project in Kerala. A week ago, the state Congress president sought an explanation from Tharoor after he did not sign a petition against the rail project, which Congress MPs from the state had sent to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing the media in Kannur, Sudhakaran said Tharoor is only one of the MPs in the party and if he fails to toe the party line, he would have to move out. “Everyone would have their own opinion. If he is not yielding to the party line, he would not be in the party. If he is yielding to the party stand, he would be in the party,’’ said Sudhakaran, who is also an MP from Kerala.

“Be it Tharoor or Sudhakaran, nobody has the right to reject the party stand. If a party takes a stand, all should stick to that,’’ said the state party chief.

Last week, Tharoor’s reluctance to sign the petition against the rail corridor, coupled with his tweet that “political differences should be set aside on some issues”, created a furore in the Congress in Kerala. Several senior Congress leaders had come out against the stand of Tharoor at a time the party had decided to go for an agitation against the project.

Tharoor had also praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his push for development. He had then tweeted, “Enjoyed discussing Kerala’s development with CM @vijayanpinarayi. On some issues it is necessary to put political differences aside & get on with growth. The young people of our state deserve opportunities that the current economic situation does not offer them.”