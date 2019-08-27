Kerala Congress leaders target Shashi Tharoor for remark on Modi

The Congress leadership in Kerala on Monday targeted party MP Shashi Tharoor for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be praised “whenever he says or does the right thing”.

Advertising

Tharoor had backed Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh’s statement that “demonising Modi all the time” was not an effective strategy. Congress MP K Muraleedharan said, “Those who want to praise Modi should join the BJP. No Congress leader should think that he can become a minister in the BJP regime very soon by praising Modi…”

Read | Singhvi & Tharoor back Jairam on not ‘demonising’ PM, rest in Cong disagree

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said, “There is no need to glorify Modi over one good act after his government committed thousands of wrongdoings. The Congress would continue its fight against the Modi government’s wrong policies,” he said.

Another Congress MP, T N Prathapan, on Monday wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi. “Congress need not want to praise Modi to overcome the crisis as such steps would ruin the party’s hold… We need to toil to expose the demonic side of fascism..”