Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to leave for US on Jan 15 for medical treatment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the US on January 15 for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. The state government on Thursday issued an order sanctioning the US visit of Vijayan, his wife Kamala and Vijayan’s personal assistant V M Suneesh from January 15 to 29. All expenses in connection with the medical check-up will be borne by the state government, said the order.

In 2018 too, Vijayan had been treated at the Mayo Clinic. Then, he had not handed over charges to any of his cabinet colleagues, claiming that due to the e-filing system, the Chief Minister himself would examine relevant files from the US. Then Industries minister and senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan presided over the cabinet meetings held during the absence of the Chief Minister.

This time, it is to be seen if Vijayan hands over charges to any of his cabinet colleagues, and who would be his choice for presiding over the cabinet meetings.

Last week, state sports minister V Abdurahiman had left for the US for his treatment at St John Hopkins Center, Baltimore, Maryland. He had left Kerala on December 26 for a 20-day treatment.