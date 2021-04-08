Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for coronavirus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will undergo treatment at the Government Medical College in Kozhikkode.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self-observation.”

His daughter Veena had turned positive earlier and had come out to vote in a PPE. Her husband Mohammed Riaz, a CPM candidate in the Assembly elections, has also tested positive. Read this story in Malayalam

According to PTI, the CM, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, was asymptomatic.

The Kerala CM is seeking another term at the office in the recently concluded state Assembly elections on April 6.