scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for coronavirus

The chief minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law P Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 8, 2021 7:06:25 pm
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will undergo treatment at the Government Medical College in Kozhikkode.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self-observation.”

His daughter Veena had turned positive earlier and had come out to vote in a PPE. Her husband Mohammed Riaz, a CPM candidate in the Assembly elections, has also tested positive. Read this story in Malayalam

According to PTI, the CM, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, was asymptomatic.

The Kerala CM is seeking another term at the office in the recently concluded state Assembly elections on April 6.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x