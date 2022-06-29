‘Answer to one communalism is not another communalism, it’s secularism,’ Kerala CM on Udaipur murder

Condemning the Udaipur killing in which a tailor was hacked to death by two men in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that it was an “atrocity that shook the human conscience.”

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said that the incident was a reminder that “communalism would wipe away the last speck of virtue from human beings”. The killing, he said, is a grim warning that the biggest challenge that the country faces is the growth of communal extremism. It shows how Islamic fundamentalism could induce Hindutva extremism and vice versa, he said.

Two men hacked a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, to death inside his shop and posted a video online of the incident claiming it was in retaliation for the victim sharing remarks made by the BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.

Udaipur Tailor Murder Live | Rajasthan govt taking tailor murder case very seriously, says CM

In his post, Vijayan asked people to make sure that communalism would not be allowed in the name of any religion. “People belonging to all religions should unite, recognising the fact that the answer to one communalism is not another communalism, but secularism. All religious organisations which believe in secularism should deplore the killing and raise their voice against communalism. Let us pledge that the country will not be consigned to communal forces, and all will stand united to maintain peace and unity,’’ he said.

Vijayan had earlier tweeted: “Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress, in a tweet, said that the Udaipur murder was “heinous” and “dastardly”. “Request all to maintain peace. These attacks are to torpedo communal harmony. Sure Rajasthan government will take stern action,” he said.

However, BJP state president K Surendran said Kerala faces a situation similar to Rajasthan, where the tailor was murdered. “The brutal killing is a warning to the CPI(M) government in Kerala which encourages religious extremism. Pinarayi (Vijayan) is promoting extremism with an eye on vote banks. Last week, a group of SDPI men brutally tortured and tried a young CPI(M) worker for hours in Kozhikode. But, CPI(M) did not react to the incident to protect this vote-bank politics,’’ said Surendran.

The assailants in the Udaipur killing identified themselves in another video as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, boasted about the “beheading” and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma. Riyaz and Mohammad, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.