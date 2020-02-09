Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 Results: Ticket prize, prize money, draw date – All you need to know

Kerala State Lottery Xmas New Year Bumper Result: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. Kerala State Lottery Xmas New Year Bumper Result: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 results Monday (10/02/2020). The first prize is worth Rs 20 crores, while for the second spot, winner will get Rs 50 lakh.

For the third spot Rs 10 lakh will be given. The ticket is priced at Rs 200, while an entire book will cost Rs 2,000.

The live results announcement will start at 2 pm, and the official results will be available from 3 pm onwards. To check the lottery result visit http://www.keralalotteries.com.

The winners must verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots as well called the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.