Kerala Chief Secretary meets Guv Arif Mohammed Khan over CAA suit in Supreme Court

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (L) has publicly expressed displeasure over the state government’s petition against the CAA in the Supreme Court. (Source: Twitter/KeralaGovernor) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (L) has publicly expressed displeasure over the state government’s petition against the CAA in the Supreme Court. (Source: Twitter/KeralaGovernor)

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Monday met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, a day after the latter sought a report from the state government for filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without informing him. The meeting is said to have lasted 20 minutes.

The Chief Secretary is understood to have informed the Governor that the government had not willfully violated any rules.

Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the Left Front government in the state ever since it passed a resolution in the state Assembly against the CAA, had earlier made it clear he would not remain a “mute spectator” and would ensure the law of the land is upheld. “The Constitution has to be upheld and this is not a personal fight,” Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last week, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had filed a petition under Article 131 and sought the law to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.

The petition was filed two weeks after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding that the new citizenship law be scrapped.

Besides Kerala, the Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution against the CAA. Other non-BJP ruled states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra have voiced their dissent with the controversial law and said that they won’t implement it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App