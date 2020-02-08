Kerala Budget presented with painting of Gandhi’s final moments

The cover page of the Gender Budget Overview Report had a painting by Anujath, a class IX student from Thrissur. (Twitter) The cover page of the Gender Budget Overview Report had a painting by Anujath, a class IX student from Thrissur. (Twitter)

The cover of the state Budget, presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Friday, has a painting based on the final moments of Mahatma Gandhi.

The painting, Death of Gandhi, was by artist and illustrator Tom Vattakuzhy, which he posted on his Facebook page last year. It went viral on January 30 after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and several others shared the painting on social media.

While presenting the Budget, Isaac thanked Vattakuzhy for allowing the government to use the painting. The minister said the painting was used to make a political statement. “We are sending out a message that we will not forget who murdered Gandhi,” he said.

The cover page of the Gender Budget Overview Report, which was presented as part of the Budget, had a painting by Anujath, a Class 9 student from Thrissur.

Referring to the painting, Isaac said “The colour combination and composition reminiscing the Mughal era surely will attract eyes. But what struck my mind was not that. It was the neighbourhood activities of the mother and peer mothers that Anujath painted.”

Isaac read out the Budget with his comments on contemporary politics.

“Democracy and dictatorship are standing face to face in India. The rulers in Delhi speak only in the language of hatred and rancour. Their followers consider violence and attack as their karma. The administrative set up has completely yielded to communalism. Generally speaking, this is the India of today. Which Keralite can’t be enthused by the fact that Kerala provided the moral leadership to these agitations? Kerala is already a model to India in many areas. Kerala shall create a new model of unity, when the country is facing a threat to its very existence,” he said.

