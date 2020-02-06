Kerala spends more than average state expenditure in health sector over last 5 years

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran/File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran/File)

The budget allocated by the Kerala government in the health and family welfare sector over the last five years was higher than the average budget allocation of other states in the country, according to data from PRS Legislative Research.

While Kerala allocated an average of 5.6 per cent of the budget in the health and family welfare sector as against the average state spending of 5.3 per cent, Meghalaya topped the list by allocating an average of 7.4 per cent of the budget during the fiscal years of 2015-2020.

On the education front, Kerala has equalled the average state spending of 16 per cent. Assam spent the most in this sector by allocating 22 per cent of the budget during 2015-2020.

When it comes to sectors like agriculture, social security, roads and bridges and the welfare of SC, ST and OBC, Kerala spent close to equal to the average budget allocation of other states.

Among the sectors where Kerala has spent lesser than the average state spending include energy, rural development, and urban development.

