Kerala Budget: No new mega programmes for state; commitment to old projects, welfare schemes dominant theme

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Issac presents the state budget in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Issac presents the state budget in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (PTI)

The Left Democratic Front government’s last Budget (FY21) in its current term in Kerala is marked by the absence of any new mega schemes. However, the promise to complete ongoing infrastructure projects, the roll-out of a few successful development models and a few new interventions in the social welfare sector were the notable announcements.

The Budget, presented by Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac, on Friday has banked on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the agency for sourcing funds outside state revenue, to complete infrastructure projects mainly in road, irrigation, health and education sectors.

Isaac said in the coming fiscal year, the KIIFB will spend Rs 20,000 crore for various projects. Only projects worth Rs 4,500 crore have been completed so far since the KIIFB had been introduced as resource mobiliser in the Budget for 2016-17. Earlier, the government had announced that projects worth Rs 50,000 crore would be implemented through the KIIFB.

The Budget has said land acquisition for the semi-high speed rail corridor worth Rs 66,000 crore would begin in the next fiscal. There are proposals for expanding the Kochi metro project and implementing special packages for Idukki and Wayanad districts.

To promote start-ups, the Budget promised collateral-free loans for entrepreneurs. “The state has as many as 2300 start-ups. To ensure fund flow for the start-ups, collateral-free loans would be made available from state

agencies like Kerala Financial Corporation and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The government would also give assistance, up to Rs 1 crore, for the development of prototypes of products which the government require or which are part of the UN sustainable development goals,’’ he said.

While prioritising the rehabilitation of Non-Resident Keralites who return to Kerala, the government announced schemes to promote migration. As many as 10,000 nurses will be given crash programmes in skill and foreign language development. As the state enters its 25th year of people’s planning programme, implemented in local self-government bodies, the government proposed a grassroots-level project for tackling natural calamities induced by climate change. “This is the first time in the world that such a local level natural calamity defence project is being implemented. It would delve into preventive steps to be adopted if the natural calamities of 2018 and 2019 are repeated. All local bodies would be asked to debate and devise the strategies,” he said.

Under the ongoing Green Kerala Mission, 50,000-km streams would be revived or rejuvenated with the help of workers under the national rural job guarantee scheme. Besides, 50,000 wells and 25,000 ponds would be recharged during the next fiscal.

While the government plans to relook unnecessary appointments in schools and eliminate redundant posts in all government departments as part of cost-cutting, there is a proposal to give 1.5 lakh jobs in non-agriculture sector via local self-government bodies. Under project billed as Local Employment Assurance Programme (LEAP), private or co-operative ventures could be launched to give employment at rural level. These ventures could focus on manufacturing valued added products or substitutes for plastic.

A hunger-free project, which had been announced in the previous budget in Alappuzha district last year, would be extended across Kerala with 1,000 hotels offering lunch priced at Rs 25.

In a state where the number of elderly population is growing fast, the Budget proposed automatic system for the care of elders and indisposed. Patients or elders would be under the eye of an automated camera, which with the help of artificial intelligence technology would alert their movements and health status, including blood pressure and other parameters, at a nearby public health centre. A unit for a patient would cost Rs 10,000. This scheme would be implemented on a pilot basis in Kannur and the Budget has earmarked Rs 10 crore for it.

The Budget proposed a model electronic platform on the lines of Uber for sourcing and marketing of vegetables and fruit on a single platform. Even as increasing the monthly amount of various social welfare pensions to Rs 1,300, the Minister announced all ineligible persons now drawing pensions would be eliminated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.