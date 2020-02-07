Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES: All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100

Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac is Friday presenting the state’s budget in the Legislative Assembly for the year 2020-21.
A day before the budget presentation, the Kerala government tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19, which pegged the state’s GDP at 7.5 per cent, a marginal increase from the previous year’s 7.3 per cent. There was, however, a decline in the agriculture sector, which fell from 1.7 per cent in 2017-18 to (-) 0.5 per cent in 2018-19.
The highest growth rate was recorded in the secondary or industrial sector, where the main push came from manufacturing. According to the Survey, state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) saw a total turnover of Rs 3,442.74 crore in 2018-19, a 17.9 per cent increase from 2017-18.
“In 2017-18, the contribution from the secondary sector was 27.7 per cent at constant prices and 25 per cent at current prices. Among the sectors, the highest growth was in the secondary sector with 8.8 per cent growth at constant (2011-12) prices followed by tertiary sector (8.4 per cent),” it stated.
Highlights
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac boasts that the LDF government in the last four years has spent double the money the previous UDF government in its five years spent on welfare pensions. He makes the big announcement that all welfare pensions like old age, widow etc have been hiked by Rs 100. The beneficiaries will now receive Rs 1,300 per month.
It’s no secret that Thomas Isaac, an economist, is also an avid literature geek. All of his budgets, presented over the years, have been rich with references to the literary giants of Kerala and abroad. This budget is no exception. In the first few minutes itself, we’ve listened to his references to the poems and prose of writers like Benyamin and Prabha Varma.
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stands to present the state budget for the year 2020-21. He begins by referring to the protests against the new citizenship law. He says the future of the country lies in the hands of the thousands of young men and women who held torches and banners as they agitated against the controversial legislation. He also speaks about the brief united protest that was held by the UDF and LDF coalitions in Kerala against CAA.
Ahead of the budget presentation, we analysed the state government's budget allocation in the health and family welfare sector over the last five years to find it is higher than the average allocation of other states in India. According to data from PRS Legislative Research, while Kerala allocated an average of 5.6 per cent of the budget in the sector, the average state spending was 5.3 per cent. On the education front, Kerala has equalled the average state spending of 16 per cent.
Hello, and welcome to our blog on the Kerala budget. At 9 am, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will present the budget in the Legislative Assembly. It comes a day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government released the Economic Survey 2018-19, which showed high growth rate in the state despite the country's economic slowdown. Follow our live blog as we give you live updates on the budget.