Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES: All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100

Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac is Friday presenting the state’s budget in the Legislative Assembly for the year 2020-21.

A day before the budget presentation, the Kerala government tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19, which pegged the state’s GDP at 7.5 per cent, a marginal increase from the previous year’s 7.3 per cent. There was, however, a decline in the agriculture sector, which fell from 1.7 per cent in 2017-18 to (-) 0.5 per cent in 2018-19.

The highest growth rate was recorded in the secondary or industrial sector, where the main push came from manufacturing. According to the Survey, state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) saw a total turnover of Rs 3,442.74 crore in 2018-19, a 17.9 per cent increase from 2017-18.

“In 2017-18, the contribution from the secondary sector was 27.7 per cent at constant prices and 25 per cent at current prices. Among the sectors, the highest growth was in the secondary sector with 8.8 per cent growth at constant (2011-12) prices followed by tertiary sector (8.4 per cent),” it stated.