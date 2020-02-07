Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES: All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100

Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES: As Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presents the state budget in the Legislative Assembly for the year 2020-21, follow latest news and updates here.

Written by Vishnu Varma | Kochi | Updated: February 7, 2020 9:23:00 am
Kerala budget live updates Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presents the Kerala budget in the state legislative Assembly in 2019. (File Photo)

Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac is Friday presenting the state’s budget in the Legislative Assembly for the year 2020-21.

A day before the budget presentation, the Kerala government tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19, which pegged the state’s GDP at 7.5 per cent, a marginal increase from the previous year’s 7.3 per cent. There was, however, a decline in the agriculture sector, which fell from 1.7 per cent in 2017-18 to (-) 0.5 per cent in 2018-19.

The highest growth rate was recorded in the secondary or industrial sector, where the main push came from manufacturing. According to the Survey, state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) saw a total turnover of Rs 3,442.74 crore in 2018-19, a 17.9 per cent increase from 2017-18.

“In 2017-18, the contribution from the secondary sector was 27.7 per cent at constant prices and 25 per cent at current prices. Among the sectors, the highest growth was in the secondary sector with 8.8 per cent growth at constant (2011-12) prices followed by tertiary sector (8.4 per cent),” it stated.

    09:21 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Kerala budget 2020: All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100

    Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac boasts that the LDF government in the last four years has spent double the money the previous UDF government in its five years spent on welfare pensions. He makes the big announcement that all welfare pensions like old age, widow etc have been hiked by Rs 100. The beneficiaries will now receive Rs 1,300 per month.

    09:12 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Kerala: It’s definitely going to be another rich 'literary' budget

    It’s no secret that Thomas Isaac, an economist, is also an avid literature geek. All of his budgets, presented over the years, have been rich with references to the literary giants of Kerala and abroad. This budget is no exception. In the first few minutes itself, we’ve listened to his references to the poems and prose of writers like Benyamin and Prabha Varma. 

    09:08 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Kerala budget: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac starts by referring to anti-CAA protests

    Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stands to present the state budget for the year 2020-21. He begins by referring to the protests against the new citizenship law. He says the future of the country lies in the hands of the thousands of young men and women who held torches and banners as they agitated against the controversial legislation. He also speaks about the brief united protest that was held by the UDF and LDF coalitions in Kerala against CAA.

    08:54 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Kerala spends more on health compared to rest of India

    Ahead of the budget presentation, we analysed the state government's budget allocation in the health and family welfare sector over the last five years to find it is higher than the average allocation of other states in India. According to data from PRS Legislative Research, while Kerala allocated an average of 5.6 per cent of the budget in the sector, the average state spending was 5.3 per cent. On the education front, Kerala has equalled the average state spending of 16 per cent. 

    08:51 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Kerala budget to be tabled at 9 am

    Hello, and welcome to our blog on the Kerala budget. At 9 am, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will present the budget in the Legislative Assembly. It comes a day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government released the Economic Survey 2018-19, which showed high growth rate in the state despite the country's economic slowdown. Follow our live blog as we give you live updates on the budget.

    With 621-km human chain, Kerala pledges to protect Constitution Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

    Kerala budget 2020-21 LIVE UPDATES:

    For the year 2019-20, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had presented an expansive budget, covering a wide range of sectors with special emphasis on rebuilding efforts post the devastating floods last year and aiming to open new avenues to generate non-tax revenues.

    The cost of the budget was pegged at Rs 1.42 lakh crore, with an aim to reduce the fiscal deficit by 1 per cent and revenue deficit by 3.3 per cent.

    In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, he had said, “Kerala’s fiscal situation is bad. It’s because we have been adopting expansive stands on development but GST has belied our hopes. We are still 13-15% behind the projected revenue. Our whole mean fiscal policy was premised upon a 20% growth on GST. Kerala being a consumer state, that was naturally our expectation. More than that, during the previous governments from 2006-14, VAT was growing at 18-19% pa. Now it’s very slow primarily because of internal leakages.”

    The Economic Survey 2019-20 has presented a brighter picture for the state, with GDP at 7.5 per cent. The agriculture sector, however, saw negative growth. It fell from from 1.7 per cent in 2017-18 to (-) 0.5 per cent in 2018-19.

    The bright spot was the secondary or industrial sector. "In 2017-18, the contribution from the secondary sector was 27.7 per cent at constant prices and 25 per cent at current prices. Among the sectors, the highest growth was in the secondary sector with 8.8 per cent growth at constant (2011-12) prices followed by tertiary sector (8.4 per cent)," the Survey stated.

    The main push came from the manufacturing sector, where state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) saw a total turnover of Rs 3,442.74 crore in 2018-19, a 17.9 per cent increase from 2017-18.

