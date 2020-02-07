The dying Gandhi: Kerala budget 2020 cover is special once again

The painting shows a bloodied Gandhi lying on the floor surrounded by men and women with horrified and morose faces. The painting shows a bloodied Gandhi lying on the floor surrounded by men and women with horrified and morose faces.

The cover of the Kerala budget documents, unfailingly every year, has always had an interesting and special photograph. This year, too, it was no exception.

The cover of the 2020 budget document, presented by finance minister TM Thomas Isaac in the state Assembly Friday, is an oil painting by artist Tom Vattakuzhy capturing the moment after Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948. The painting shows a bloodied Gandhi lying on the floor surrounded by men and women with horrified and morose faces.

On January 30 this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar were among many who had shared the same photograph on social media accounts. But many criticised Gandhi and Kumar for forgetting to credit Vattakuzhy as the artist who had painted the same. However, Isaac has given due credit to the artist by highlighting it as the cover of the budget documents.

Last year, the 2019 budget had on its cover a painting by PS Jalaja showing social reformer Ayyankali with a Dalit girl named Panchami.

