Kerala-born nun Mariam Thresia to be declared saint by Pope

Kerala-born Catholic nun Mariam Thresia is set to be declared a saint by Pope Francis in a function at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Sunday. She is the third nun and fourth clergy member from the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church to be canonized into the league of saints.

Bishops and nuns from the Congregation of Holy Family, which Thresia had established, will take part in the event.

The nun had died in 1926 aged 50. The process of canonization had begun in 1975 with a commission formed to look into her life and miracles attributed to her. She was beatified in 2000, which is a step closer to sainthood. Earlier this year, Pope Francis had approved the second miracle attributed to Thresia, paving the way for her sainthood.

Born at Puthenchira village in Thrissur district, Thresia had been known as a mystic as well as a social reformer. In 1914, Thresia, along with her three friends, established a religious group Congregation of Holy Family, which later became one of the prominent religious congregations of the Syro-Malabar Church.

After Thresia, the next in the category of the blessed are Sister Rani Mariya, who died in Indore 24 years ago and Father Thevarparambil Kunjachan, who lived and worked in Kottayam district in the first half of the last century.