5 SDPI activists in custody in Kerala BJP leader’s killing

Police on Tuesday took into custody five activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha district.

Ranjith was killed early Sunday morning, hours after SDPI state secretary K S Shan was hacked to death. Two local RSS workers of Mannancherry in Alappuzha have been arrested in connection with Shan’s murder.

The SDPI workers who were taken into custody on Tuesday belong to Mannancherry, the native village of Shan.

On Tuesday, the Alappuzha district administration convened an all-party peace meeting at the behest of Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. State minister Saji Cheriyan, who attended the meeting, said steps will be taken to unravel the conspiracy behind the killings.