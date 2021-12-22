scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

5 SDPI activists in custody in Kerala BJP leader’s killing

Ranjith was killed early Sunday morning, hours after SDPI state secretary K S Shan was hacked to death. Two local RSS workers of Mannancherry in Alappuzha have been arrested in connection with Shan's murder.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
December 22, 2021 4:45:15 am
Ranjith Sreenivas

Police on Tuesday took into custody five activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha district.

Ranjith was killed early Sunday morning, hours after SDPI state secretary K S Shan was hacked to death. Two local RSS workers of Mannancherry in Alappuzha have been arrested in connection with Shan’s murder.

The SDPI workers who were taken into custody on Tuesday belong to Mannancherry, the native village of Shan.

More from Kerala

On Tuesday, the Alappuzha district administration convened an all-party peace meeting at the behest of Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. State minister Saji Cheriyan, who attended the meeting, said steps will be taken to unravel the conspiracy behind the killings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement