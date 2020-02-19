Kerala: Protesting Congress workers serve beef curry outside Kozhikode police station

Workers from the Kerala unit of the Congress Tuesday served beef curry and bread outside the Mukkam police station. (ANI Photo) Workers from the Kerala unit of the Congress Tuesday served beef curry and bread outside the Mukkam police station. (ANI Photo)

Workers from the Kerala unit of the Congress Tuesday served beef curry and bread outside the Mukkam police station in Kozhikode district. This was in protest of the Kerala Police Academy’s decision to drop beef dishes from its canteen menu.

Academy Director B Sandhya, ADGP, however, said the decision was taken to provide healthy food to police trainees, and that there were no political or social connotations. She called the controversy a “media creation”.

“Not only beef, but mutton is also not included in the new menu issued. The menu was prepared according to the directions of the dieticians,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The row erupted weeks after the Kerala Tourism department tweeted a photograph of local delicacy ‘Beef Ularthiyathu (beef fry)’, with a link to the recipe on its website. This had sparked a war of words among social media users. While some users lauded the move, others said the timing was poor as people in other states were celebrating festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu.

