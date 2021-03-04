Kerala Assembly polls: Days after LDF, opposition UDF releases campaign slogan

Chennithala said apart from exposing the government, the UDF will also run a positive campaign about what the coalition plans to do if voted to power. (Twitter/@chennithala)

Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, Congress-led UDF on Wednesday unveiled its election campaign slogan, “nadu nannakan UDF (to get state better, UDF)”.

Releasing the slogan after a UDF meeting, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said there would be a tagline, “UDF gives the word”, along with all projects announced by the coalition.

“Our aim is clean and good governance, and people can vote for a prosperous Kerala. The people of Kerala are looking for a change. The LDF regime has stalled every arena of life in the past five years. Hence, the UDF should be brought to power to build up a prosperous state,” he said.

Giving details of their campaign, Chennithala said the Opposition coalition would target the LDF’s “corruption, nepotism in appointments, illegal appointments, and the scandal around the office of the CM in the gold smuggling case.”

The Congress leader said the UDF would expose the “hollow public relations work” the LDF had carried out in the past six months. “In the case of the Life Mission housing scheme for the poor, the government is spreading lies. LDF has constructed only 2.50 lakh houses, as against the UDF’s achievement of 4 lakh houses during its term,” Chennithala said.

He said that apart from exposing the government, the UDF will also run a positive campaign about what the coalition plans to do if voted to power.

On Sunday, the ruling LDF had unveiled its slogan for the assembly election campaign — “Urappanu LDF (Surely, it is LDF)”.

CPI (M) state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan had said the slogan gives the assurance that LDF will retain power in Kerala. Apart from the slogan, the ruling alliance’s campaign will have taglines such as “development is sure”, “welfare is sure”, “education is sure” and “health is sure”.