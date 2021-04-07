IUML worker hacked to death in post-poll clash in Kerala’s Kannur

Police said tension had prevailed between CPI (M) and IUML workers at Pullookkara near Panoor since Monday night. (File photo of Kerala police)

An IUML worker was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Kerala’s Kannur district in connection with the post-poll violence late Tuesday night.

Police identified the victim as Paral Manzoor, 21, a native of Panoor near Koothuparamba in the district. His brother Muhasin, 27, was seriously injured in the attack.

A CPI(M) worker was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the police, a gang hacked the brothers after storming into their house around 8 pm, an hour after polling was over. Both were rushed to a local hospital in Thalassery, but Manzoor succumbed to injuries around midnight.

Police said tension had prevailed between CPI (M) and IUML workers at Pullookkara near Panoor since Monday night. On the polling day also, there had been altercations between workers of both parties. After polling was over, a gang allegedly belonging to CPI(M), hurled bombs at the house of the brothers and hacked the duo.

Congress-led UDF called for a hartal on Wednesday in the Koothuparamba constituency. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CPI(M) was unleashing violence anticipating setbacks in the elections.

Kerala recorded a decent voter turnout of 74.02 per cent as of 8:15 pm in the Assembly elections Tuesday despite Covid-19 restrictions at polling booths. The final figures from the Election Commission would be released after taking into account the votes cast by Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine in the last hour of voting.