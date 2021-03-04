Kerala elections: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM candidate

The BJP on Thursday announced that E Sreedharan, popularly known as the ‘Metro Man’, would be the party’s chief minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Sreedharan, 88, joined the BJP last week.

BJP state president K Surendran, currently on a state-wide political tour, Vijay Yatra, announced the decision. “The party will soon release a list of other candidates as well,” he said.

Two weeks ago, after announcing his decision to join the BJP, Sreedharan, who has been hailed for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro as a showpiece public transport model, had indicated he was ready to contest the Assembly elections.

On Thursday, Sreedharan said he had not decided on a constituency. “I am ready to contest in any seat, and victory is sure for me. I strongly believe that BJP will come to power. However, I want to contest from a constituency which is not far away from Ponnani in Malappuram, where I am residing now,” he said.

Sreedharan, who has been the mentor of the Kochi Metro project, said he would not do a conventional door-to-door campaign. “I won’t go to houses and shops soliciting votes. But, my message would reach the voters,” he said in Kochi.