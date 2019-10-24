Kerala Assembly Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes commences

Toggle Menu
Kerala Assembly Byelection Results 2019 Live Updates: The results to the five bypoll seats, spread across the geographical contours of Kerala, are an indication to the political picture likely to emerge in 2021. The bypolls were held in Aroor, Manjeswar, Konni, Ernakulam and Vattiyoorkavu seats.

Kerala byelection results 2019 live updates: The results will be a referendum on the policies of the ruling CPM government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Assembly bye-election results 2019 live updates: Kerala’s three major political alliances, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) headed by the CPI(M), the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress and the National Democratic Alliances (NDA) headed by the BJP went head-to-head in possibly the last big political fight ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

The bye-elections to five seats – Manjeswar, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni and Vattiyoorkavu were held on October 21 and votes are being counted today. While the Manjeswar bypoll fell vacant after the death of the sitting legislator last year, bypolls in four other seats were necessitated when the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent parliamentary elections.

The five bypoll seats, spread across the geographical contours of Kerala, are an indication to the political picture likely to emerge in 2021. The ruling CPM, fresh off it’s surprise big victory in Pala bypoll earlier this month, has hinted the results in the present set of bypolls as a referendum on its governance policies. At the same time, the Opposition Congress, having swept the parliamentary polls, is raring to prove that its results in the general elections were no flash in the pan. The BJP, which has seen its political growth in Kerala hindered by the organisational prowess of its rivals and existing religious-caste equations in the state, has high stakes, especially in Vattiyoorkavu, Manjeswar and Konni.

Kerala Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: LDF, CPI(M) and UDF battle it out in Manjeswar, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni and Vattiyoorkavu. Follow latest news and updates in Malayalam.

Good morning readers

A very warm good morning to all our readers joining us for the live counting of votes in the five Assembly bypoll seats in Kerala. This has been an exciting and competitive election and seen as a virtual curtain-raiser before the local body polls next year, and more importantly the Assembly elections due in 2021. The vote counting process began at 8 am and an hour has passed. The first leads are now coming in.

At a polling station in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. (PTI)

In Vattiyoorkavu, the Congress has fielded Mohan Kumar, former DCC president, against VK Prasanth, CPM candidate and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, and BJP candidate and district party president S Suresh. In Konni, the fight is between K Surendran of the BJP, Mohanraj of the Congress and KU Janeesh Kumar. Ernakulam will see a heated battle primarily between Congress candidate TJ Vinod and CPM-backed Independent candidate Manu Roy. In Manjeswaram, the battle is between Raveesha Thanthri Kuntar of the BJP, Shankar Rai of the CPM and MC Kamaruddin of the UDF. Aroor is the fifth seat where CPM candidate Manu C Pulikkal goes head to head with Congress candidate Shanimol Usman and BJP candidate KP Prakash Babu.

