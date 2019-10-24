Kerala Assembly Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes commences

Kerala Assembly bye-election results 2019 live updates: Kerala’s three major political alliances, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) headed by the CPI(M), the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress and the National Democratic Alliances (NDA) headed by the BJP went head-to-head in possibly the last big political fight ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

The bye-elections to five seats – Manjeswar, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni and Vattiyoorkavu were held on October 21 and votes are being counted today. While the Manjeswar bypoll fell vacant after the death of the sitting legislator last year, bypolls in four other seats were necessitated when the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent parliamentary elections.

The five bypoll seats, spread across the geographical contours of Kerala, are an indication to the political picture likely to emerge in 2021. The ruling CPM, fresh off it’s surprise big victory in Pala bypoll earlier this month, has hinted the results in the present set of bypolls as a referendum on its governance policies. At the same time, the Opposition Congress, having swept the parliamentary polls, is raring to prove that its results in the general elections were no flash in the pan. The BJP, which has seen its political growth in Kerala hindered by the organisational prowess of its rivals and existing religious-caste equations in the state, has high stakes, especially in Vattiyoorkavu, Manjeswar and Konni.