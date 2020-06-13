Kerala allows some relaxations in Sunday clampdowns

For the last several weeks, Kerala has been observing total clampdowns on Sundays. (File) For the last several weeks, Kerala has been observing total clampdowns on Sundays. (File)

Kerala has decided to allow some exemptions in its complete clampdown on Sundays, in view of the relaxations been provided since Monday. The exemptions will apply only in non-containment zones.

With places of worship reopening partly since June 9, devotees moving to or back from such places are exempt from the Sunday shutdown.

Also, with several university and entrance exams scheduled on Sunday, the administration will allow the movement of students and personnel, albeit on producing their relevant admit and identification cards. Students joining their allotted medical or dental colleges and other educational institutions too have been exempted from the Sunday lockdown.

The government order directs district collectors, police chiefs and other heads of departments to enforce the instructions scrupulously.

For the last several weeks, Kerala has been observing total clampdowns on Sundays to limit movement of people and ensure better coordination of Covid containment strategies. Except for essential services, every other activity is prohibited.

On Saturday, the state reported 85 new cases and 46 recoveries, taking the active caseload to 1,342. A majority of the cases are among returnees from abroad or other states in the country. The highest number of cases have now been reported in Malappuram district (205), followed by Palakkad (176) and Thrissur (151). The state has 117 hotspots or containment zones as of Saturday evening.

