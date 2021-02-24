scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-486 Today Results: First Prize is worth Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 486 Today Results: While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third winners will get Rs 5 Lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 1:34:13 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, akshaya lottery, akshaya lottery result, akshaya lottery ak 486 result, kerala lottery result ak 486, kerala lottery result ak 486 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya ak 486, akshaya lottery ak 486 result today, akshaya lottery ak 486 result today liveKerala Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 486 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-486. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third winners will get Rs 5 Lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement