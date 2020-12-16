scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-476 Today Results announced: First prize is worth Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 476 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Wednesday announced the results of Akshaya Lottery AK-476. The first prize winner is ticket number AS 468435 which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2020 3:39:17 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 202 result, kerala lottery result nr 202, kerala lottery result nr 202 today, kerala lottery result today, lottery results kerala, kerala lottery results, kerala lottery normal results todayThe official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 476 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Wednesday announced the results of Akshaya Lottery AK-476. The first prize winner is ticket number AS 468435 which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number AV 728588 which bagged Rs 5 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers AN 163211, AO 735084, AP 756731, AR 468839, AS 276855, AT 594152, AU 322981, AV 788512, AW 814532, AX 349241, AY 861059, AZ 742970.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers AN 468435, AO 468435, AP 468435, AR 468435, AT 468435, AU 468435, AV 468435, AW 468435, AX 468435, AY 468435, AZ 468435. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

