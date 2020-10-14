Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-467 Today Results: First prize is Rs 70 lakh

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. (Photo source: ieMalayalam.com)

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 467 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Tuesday announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK-467. The first prize is a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will bag Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. Live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm. The officials results will be announced by 4 pm.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The Kerala government runs a slew of seasonal and daily lotteries which are extremely popular among the public and help shore up non-tax revenues for the administration. The lottery department was set up in 1967 and since its inception, it is one of the few government departments to have never recorded losses.

The first lottery ticket in 1967 was sold for Re 1 and carried a top cash prize of Rs 50,000. The department has grown from a revenue of Rs 20 lakhs in 1967-68 to nearly Rs 9000 crores in 2017-18. Today, it sells the major Thiruvonam, Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Summer bumper tickets along with daily-draw categories such as Akshaya, Sthree Shakti, Karunya, and Pournami.

