Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-415 Results Today: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-415 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Wednesday will announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-415. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available now at keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.