Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413 Results Today: First prize worth Rs 60 lakh

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413 Today Results: The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Kerala Lottery Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results will be available now at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

