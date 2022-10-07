NCB seizes Afghan heroin from fishing vessel off Kochi coast

In a major drug bust, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 200 kg of Afghan heroin from an Iranian fishing vessel off the Kochi coast. Six Iran nationals were arrested and they were brought to Kochi along with the boat, said an official release.

In an official release, NCB said it had acted upon specific inputs on an international drug trafficking organization and intercepted the fishing boat in a joint operation with the Indian Navy. The consignment was meant to be handed over to a Sri Lankan vessel.

NCB said preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized drug was sourced from Afghanistan and was transported to Pakistan. “This consignment was then loaded into the seized vessel off the Pakistan coast in a mid-sea exchange. The vessel then set sail to Indian waters for further delivery of the consignment to a Sri Lankan vessel. Efforts were made to identify and intercept the Sri Lankan vessel. However, the same couldn’t be traced yet,’’ it said.

The seized heroin was found in 200 packets and each of the packets had markings and packing specialities unique to Afghan and Pakistan-based drug cartels. While some of the drug packets had ‘Scorpion’ seal markings the others had ‘dragon’ seal markings.

The agency also said trafficking of Afghan heroin into India through the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean has exponentially increased over the last few years.