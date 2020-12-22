Kerala: After visuals of man beating his kids go viral, accused arrested

ACP Mohanlalganj Praveen Malik said seven police teams were working to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

Days after a video of a man beating his two minor children mercilessly went viral on social media platforms in Kerala, the Attingal Police has arrested the perpetrator in the incident.

45-year-old Sunil Kumar, a daily-wage painter, has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act for physically assaulting his daughter and son using ‘eerkil’ or the rib of coconut fronds in an inebriated state, a senior officer confirmed.

Blurred visuals of the man assaulting his daughter, a student of class 3, and younger son, who’s yet to attend school, were taken by his wife who could be heard pleading him not to hit the children. The man proceeded to hit his wife too when he saw that she was filming him.

The officer said Kumar’s wife had sent the visuals to a relative which then spread through social media, finally reaching the door of the police. The authorities had also received a lot of complaints from the public regarding the visuals. In order to trace the perpetrator, the Kerala Police had on Monday posted on its social media accounts, asking for information that could help identify the man.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.