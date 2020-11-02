Kerala HC suspends trial in actress’ abduction case till Friday

The woman actor further alleged the court had failed to uphold the spirit of the in-camera trial by allowing as many as 20 lawyers to be present within its premises.

The Kerala High Court on Monday suspended the ongoing trial of a case pertaining to abduction and sexual assault of an actress in a special CBI court till Friday. The ruling came ahead of the trial court’s preparations to depose the witnesses in the case from Tuesday.

The prosecution, last month, had approached the high court on the grounds that the trial court was behaving in a ‘biased’ and ‘hostile’ manner, and sought a change of the court hearing the case.

The victim alleged that the woman judge of the trial court remained a mute spectator even as the lawyers of the accused actor, Dileep, subjected her to an uncomfortable line of questioning.

She also said that the court had failed to record certain portions of the testimonials deposed by the petitioner deliberately and without any lawful jurisdiction.

The woman actor further alleged the court had failed to uphold the spirit of the in-camera trial by allowing as many as 20 lawyers to be present within its premises.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.