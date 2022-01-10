‘Not alone in this fight for justice’: Kerala sexual assault survivor speaks out

The survivor in the 2017 actress sexual assault case in Kerala spoke up about her “journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor” for the first time on social media. “To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey,” she said.

In an Instagram post, the survivor wrote, “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me.”

“Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice,” she added.

Earlier this month, the survivor had written a letter to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveying her concerns about the state of the ongoing trial. After a second public prosecutor in the case recently resigned, she asked the CM to name a capable replacement. She also requested the CM to order the police to probe the allegations raised by a film director named Balachandrakumar about Malayalam actor Dileep, who’s one of the accused in the case.

On Sunday, the crime branch of Kerala Police registered a new case against Dileep after allegations surfaced that he had planned to kill the officers who had probed him over the sexual assault and abduction of an actress in 2017.

The trial in the case is ongoing and is expected to end soon. The prosecution, last month, had approached the Supreme Court seeking more time for the trial of the case.

On February 17, 2017, a leading actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted inside a moving car near Kochi. The case hit headlines and in July, Dileep, who has starred in over 150 Malayalam films, was arrested on charges including criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and intent to outrage a woman’s modesty. He is currently out on bail after spending nearly three months in jail.