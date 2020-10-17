‘Won’t get fair trial here’: Prosecution seeks court change in Kerala actor sexual assault case

The high court had earlier transferred the trial into the case to a woman judge as per a plea by the woman actor.

The prosecution arguing the case pertaining to abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam woman actor has demanded a change of the trial court.

Special prosecutor A Suresan on Friday informed the court of CBI Special Judge Honey M Varghese that the prosecution wants to approach the high court to seek transfer of the trial to another court. In a written submission, the prosecution said it did not want to conduct the trial in the present court to protect the interest of justice.

“The prosecution as well as the victim will not get fair trial and justice from this court,’’ said the submission made in the trial court as per Section 309 of CrPC.

The high court had earlier transferred the trial into the case to a woman judge as per a plea by the woman actor.

Film actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. The prosecution, in its charge sheet, had stated that Dileep had conspired to abduct and assault the woman actor and assigned the task to a gang. The incident took place in 2017. During the trial, a few prosecution witnesses from the film industry turned hostile.

The prosecution said the victim in this case represents the Indian society at large, and any kind of damage to the image and trust of the system in the minds of the public at large will do considerable harm to the entire judicial system.

It said the court’s remarks on the prosecution, which the prosecutor felt as “tarnishing his honest and sincere professional career’’, had prompted it to seek transfer of the trial.

