Kerala actor assault case: Crime branch gets extension to finish probe

The Kerala High Court Friday gave the state crime branch another one-and-a-half months to complete the additional investigation into the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of an actor.

The Supreme Court had initially set a deadline of 16 August, 2021 for the completion of the original probe.

The Kerala crime branch then got an extended deadline of May 30 to complete the second round of investigation.

It had approached the High Court seeking a three-month extension. But on Friday, the bench of Justice Kauser Edapagath gave it time till 15 July.

“Considering the fact that the analysis of voluminous evidence collected during further investigation is yet to be completed, reports from Forensic Science Lab regarding the examination of voice samples and handwriting are yet to be received, some more witnesses have to be questioned, and also taking into account the entire facts and circumstances of the case, I am of the view that the prayer for extension of time has to be favourably considered to meet the ends of justice,” the court said.

It added that the additional investigation cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.

“It is to be noted that the initial investigation in the case was completed and the final report was filed within a period of two months and the further investigation was completed within a period of six months. It was considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case and considering the remaining part of the further investigation to be carried out, as revealed from the submission of the learned Director General of Prosecution and the report submitted in a sealed cover, the time was initially fixed by this court, which was later on extended. In this second further investigation, more than five months’ time is already over. The investigating agency shall complete the further investigation and file final report positively before July 15.’’

The actor had been abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some people who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. These people filmed the act to blackmail her.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

Dileep submitted that the probe was attempting to go into personal, private, and confidential data contained in his mobile phones, and that granting it further time was impermissible.