Kerala actor abduction-assault case: Trial court directs police to probe Balachandrakumar’s revelations

It is alleged that actor Dileep had accessed the visuals of the assault before it was even produced in court | Facebook/Dileep

A trial court in Kochi, which is hearing the case pertaining to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading actress, on Tuesday directed the police to probe into a recent revelation of a film director that actor Dileep, one of the accused, had accessed the visuals of the assault before it was even produced in court.

Last week, film director Balachandrakumar, in an interview to a local Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that Dileep had seen the visuals of the sexual assault. The director said Dileep had a close friendship with the first accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni. After he was released on bail, Dileep had accessed the footage of the assault and watched the same at his home. Following the revelation, the investigating team had recorded the director’s statement.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the trial directed the police to probe into the disclosure and submit a report on it by January 20. Meanwhile the court had not decided on the prosecution’s demand that a further probe be held into the sensational case of 2017 based on the fresh revelation of Balachandrakumar.

The new allegation against Dileep and the prosecution demand for a probe into comes at a time the six-month extension for trial court, fixed by the Supreme Court in August last year, is slated to expire next month. The trial should have been completed in February, last year as per an earlier order of the apex court. After the trial court pointed out the pandemic situation, the apex court in August last year granted another six-month time for completing the trial.

Besides, the trial has got another twist with special prosecutor VN Anil Kumar last week submitting his resignation to Director General of Prosecution T A Shaji. The special prosecutor had walked out of the court last Wednesday when the trial court wanted him to submit in writing his request for deferring the examination of investigating officer Baiju Poulose.

On Tuesday (January 4) the special prosecutor was not present in the trial court even as a decision on his resignation is pending before the government. This is the second time during the trial of the sensational case that the relation between the trial court and the prosecution has gone sore.

Anil Kumar was appointed the special prosecutor in 2020 after then incumbent A Sureshan put in papers alleging that the trial court was “biased and hostile.’’ The High Court had rejected Sureshan’s demand for transfer of the trial court. Apart from the prosecution, the victim of the assault had also alleged that the trial court was biased. The High Court had then said if the trial court and the prosecutor don’t work in sync, the guilty would escape from the clutches of law or the innocent would end up being punished.