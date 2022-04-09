Kerala actor abduction-assault case: Police to quiz Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan

The Kerala crime branch has sent a notice to Kavya Madhavan, the wife of Malayalam actor Dileep who is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting co-actor Bhavana, for appearing before the probe agency at the police club in Aluva, Ernakulam district, for questioning on Monday.

The police’s action comes following the leak of a purported audio clip of a conversation where Dileep’s brother-in-law T N Sooraj is heard telling their family friend Sarath that Dileep had no role in the incident, which, according to him, was executed at the behest of Madhavan as she had a grudge against Bhavana. In the audio clip, Sooraj was heard saying that Madhavan and Bhavana were initially good friends, but eventually got estranged.

Sooraj also pointed out that the prime accused Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsor Suni, had gone to Madhavan’s boutique after the assault instead of the several places owned by Dileep himself, like his theatre complex, office of the production house or his brother’s house.

The crime branch had recovered the audio clips from the mobile phones of Sooraj as part of the probe into another case pertaining to the alleged conspiracy to annihilate police officials who had probed the assault case. Earlier this year, the crime branch had registered a case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj and two of their friends following the revelation of director Balachandra Kumar that the actor had conspired to target the officials. Subsequently, the police had taken into custody digital devices used by Dileep and others to elicit evidence related to the alleged conspiracy.

The police had also claimed that Dileep had a grudge towards Bhavana after she allegedly revealed to his first wife Manju Warrier about his affair with Madhavan. Dileep had got legally separated from Warrier before marrying Madhavan.