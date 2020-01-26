Kerala: 620-km long human chain organised against CAA-NRC on Republic Day

The Human chain ended after taking the pledge (Express Photo: Vishnu Varma) The Human chain ended after taking the pledge (Express Photo: Vishnu Varma)

Pitched as a strong marker of resistance against the consequential citizenship law and the proposed national register of citizens (NRC), the ruling LDF in Kerala stitched together a mass human chain stretching from Kasaragod in the north to Kaliyikkavila in the south covering 620 kms. The ruling coalition claimed that nearly 70 lakh people, including party workers, actors, writers, directors, intellectuals and religious clerics, took part in the event.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formed a link of the human chain in Palayam in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai was the starting link in Kasaragod. Another Politburo member and senior leader MA Baby was the final link in Kaliyikkavila. In Edappally in Kochi, the human chain was attended by district secretary K Mohanan, former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev, literary critic MK Sanoo, poet Balachandran Chullikkad and director Aashiq Abu.

From 3 pm onwards, thousands of party workers were ferried across private buses, cars and autorickshaws to designated spots along the national highway while the public walked from their homes nearby to join the protest.

At 3:30 pm, a rehearsal was held where directions were issued via microphones to the participants. Leaflets of the pledge to be taken were distributed as well. Police officers took charge ensuring no disruption in traffic movement. SEE PICS HERE

At 4 pm, the human chain formally took shape with a party leader spelling out the preamble to the constitution to the participants. Afterwards, a pledge was taken vowing to protect the secular and democratic principles of the country. The human chain was dispersed at 4:15 pm, followed by public meetings across 250 places in the state.

Participants from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts were part of the human chain in Alappuzha district. People in Idukki and Wayanad districts took part in the movement in their own places.

