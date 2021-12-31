Kerala reports 44 fresh cases of Omicron, tally now at 107

Kerala Friday confirmed 44 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, pushing the total in the state to 107.

Health Minister Veena George said of the 44 new cases, only 10 came from the countries notified as ‘high-risk’ while 27 others came from ‘low-risk’ nations. Besides, seven persons were infected through contact.

The latest group of confirmed cases are spread across districts of Ernakulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Alappuzha.

Most of the cases have travel history to countries in the Middle East, which are reckoned as ‘low-risk’. Among the total 107 cases reported so far, 41 came from ‘high-risk’ countries while 52 from ‘low-risk’ destinations. A country-wise break up showed that 29 came in from the UAE and 23 from the UK. As many as 14 persons were infected through contact.

Kerala has declared night curfews for four days since December 30, restricting movement of people from 10 pm to 5 pm. New Year celebrations in public places and tourist centres will not be allowed after 10 pm.