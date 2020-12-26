Kerala: 22-year-old killed allegedly by wife’s family in suspected case of honour killing

The attack took place at Malamkulambu within the Thenkurissi panchayat limits when Aneesh, accompanied by his brother, had stepped out to go to a shop.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife’s family in what police are suspecting to be a case of honour killing in Palakkad district of Kerala.

Aneesh, a daily-wage painter who belongs to the Kollan OBC community, was attacked Friday evening allegedly by his wife Haritha’s father and uncle, who belong to the Tamil Pillai community, on the eve of their three-month anniversary. Haritha’s father Prabhukumar and uncle Suresh have been taken into custody and charged with murder, sub-inspector Anoop confirmed.

The attack took place at Malamkulambu within the Thenkurissi panchayat limits when Aneesh, accompanied by his brother, had stepped out to go to a shop. A grievously-injured Aneesh was rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

According to the police, Aneesh and Haritha (19), who had been in a relationship since their school days, had eloped and gotten married in September at a local registration office, going against the latter’s family’s wishes. Aneesh’s family was considered financially weaker and lower in stature caste-wise compared to Haritha’s. When she eloped, her family was highly distraught, an officer said.

Aneesh’s father Arumugham told local television news channels that Haritha’s family had issued death threats that their marriage would not last three months. In fact, Aneesh had largely hunkered down at home since marriage in lieu of the threats.

An officer said the exact cause of Aneesh’s death would be clear when the post mortem report comes out. The body has been sent for inquest and will be subjected to post-mortem later today. A test for Covid-19 has returned negative. Preliminary findings suggest that there have been deep stab wounds on both of his thighs and signs of strangulation around the throat.