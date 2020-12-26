scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

Kerala: 22-year-old killed allegedly by wife’s family in suspected case of honour killing

Aneesh, a daily-wage painter who belongs to the Kollan OBC community, was attacked Friday evening allegedly by his wife Haritha's father and uncle, who belong to the Tamil Pillai community, on the eve of their three-month anniversary.

Written by Vishnu Varma | Kochi | Updated: December 26, 2020 1:31:05 pm
Kerala honour killing, Kerala crime, Kerala murder, kerala man killed by wife's family, Kerala news, kerala police, India news, Indian expressThe attack took place at Malamkulambu within the Thenkurissi panchayat limits when Aneesh, accompanied by his brother, had stepped out to go to a shop.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife’s family in what police are suspecting to be a case of honour killing in Palakkad district of Kerala.

Aneesh, a daily-wage painter who belongs to the Kollan OBC community, was attacked Friday evening allegedly by his wife Haritha’s father and uncle, who belong to the Tamil Pillai community, on the eve of their three-month anniversary. Haritha’s father Prabhukumar and uncle Suresh have been taken into custody and charged with murder, sub-inspector Anoop confirmed.

The attack took place at Malamkulambu within the Thenkurissi panchayat limits when Aneesh, accompanied by his brother, had stepped out to go to a shop. A grievously-injured Aneesh was rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the police, Aneesh and Haritha (19), who had been in a relationship since their school days, had eloped and gotten married in September at a local registration office, going against the latter’s family’s wishes. Aneesh’s family was considered financially weaker and lower in stature caste-wise compared to Haritha’s. When she eloped, her family was highly distraught, an officer said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Aneesh’s father Arumugham told local television news channels that Haritha’s family had issued death threats that their marriage would not last three months. In fact, Aneesh had largely hunkered down at home since marriage in lieu of the threats.

An officer said the exact cause of Aneesh’s death would be clear when the post mortem report comes out. The body has been sent for inquest and will be subjected to post-mortem later today. A test for Covid-19 has returned negative. Preliminary findings suggest that there have been deep stab wounds on both of his thighs and signs of strangulation around the throat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement