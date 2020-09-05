Kerala: 2 CPM workers injured in Kannur blast

Police officers said the blast took place when the party workers were making bombs at a shed erected on agricultural land. (Represenational Image)

Two CPM workers were seriously injured in a blast at party stronghold Kathirur village in Kerala’s Kannur district Friday.

Police officers said the blast took place when the party workers were making bombs at a shed erected on agricultural land. “Two seriously injured persons have been hospitalised. We have learnt that several others were present at the time of blast. They might have escaped with minor injuries,’’ a police officer said.

It is learnt that among the two seriously injured is P M Rameesh, who was an accused in the murder of CPM rebel T P Chandrasekharan in 2012, but was acquitted by the court. “He has suffered serious injuries on palms. The other person P Saju has also sustained severe injuries,’’ a police officer said.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the ruling CPM is planning to unleash violence across Kerala to divert attention from issues such as the gold smuggling case. “CPM has tried to foment violence and nurture a bomb culture in Kerala whenever it has been in the dock for various scandals. Police should conduct an impartial probe into the blast,” he said.

CPM’s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan condemned the incident. “We have influence in the area, but our workers have no role in the blast.. We have sought a comprehensive probe into the blast,” he said.

