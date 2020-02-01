Karunya Lottery KR-433 Today Results: First Prize worth is Rs 1 crore!

Kerala Lottery Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. (Representational Image) Kerala Lottery Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. (Representational Image)

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-433 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Karunya Lottery KR-433. The first prize winner will take home a whopping Rs 1 crore. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh while the third prize value is Rs 1 lakh. Those winning consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The official results will announced at 2 pm and will be available on the website http://www.keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

