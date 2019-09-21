Kerala bypoll: For first time in 54 years, there’s no Mani sir in fray as Pala goes to polls

In the last 54 years, starting mid-60s, Kerala’s Pala has seen only one MLA: the thick-browed man in a crisp, white kurta-mundu who loved to be addressed as ‘Mani sir’. No politician in India could perhaps rival KM Mani’s 13 consecutive victories in the city.

People loved and hated Mani in equal measure but none could dispute that the town remained tightly under his grasp.

Pala goes to vote on September 23. The results will be declared on September 27.

The constituency fell vacant on April 9 this year when Mani succumbed to long-standing respiratory illnesses at the age of 86 at Kochi’s private hospital. In the shadow of his death, Pala has been rocked into a fresh electoral fight, where his absence looms larger than ever.

His death reflects larger in the UDF camp, a coalition headed by the Congress of which Mani’s party, the Kerala Congress (M), has been an ally. After Mani’s death, the KC(M), a small, regional party which exerts influence primarily among the Christian and farming communities of central Kerala, has been embroiled in a tussle for leadership between Jose K Mani, Mani’s son, and PJ Joseph, a senior party leader.

Both factions engaged in an ugly spat of parallel press conferences and party meetings to establish supremacy. Heavy drama ensued before the two groups settled on the name of Jose Tom Pulikkunnel as the UDF candidate for the Pala seat.

But even then the conflict between the two factions led to Pulikkunnel missing out on the official party symbol of two-leaves and having to contest on an alternate symbol, a pineapple.

The deep divisions within the KC(M) was evident on Friday at a big stage erected in the middle of Pala town for the ‘kalashakottu’, a ceremony displaying a party’s strength on the final day of campaigning.

In official conversations, leaders said the party was united, but there were enough indications of disquiet within.

“Yes it’s true that there were problems initially, but now those differences have been put to rest. PJ Joseph is also actively campaigning on the ground and the UDF is united. Besides, after the election, there’s every chance that the (leadership) issue will be solved,” said Jose Puthukala, the state president of the KC(M)’s trade-union wing.

But he hastens to add, “Please write that Jose K Mani is the chairman,” indicating which faction he’s loyal to.

In June, a Munsiff court in Idukki had stayed the elevation of Jose as the party chairman.

For the KC(M), Pala is a seat it cannot afford to lose. After all, it was represented since its formation by the party’s founding-chairman Mani and a setback here would be seen as a blot to his legacy.

On party posters, a black-and-white smiling face of Mani stood out in the background, with Pulikkunnel’s in front. The posters all read the same tagline, “Hridayathil Mani sir, namukkoppam Jose Tom (Mani sir in our hearts, Jose Tom with us).”

Pulikkunnel and a battery of leaders had begun the first day of the campaign by lighting candles and offering flowers at Mani’s grave in the town. Every speech they made, began and ended with Mani and his achievements.

Adv Kushalakumar, a senior party leader, said, “Pulikkunnel is just a candidate. He’s seen as a disciple of Mani. The votes are actually for Mani and the development works he has carried out in Pala. People will remember him when they cast their votes. In fact, I think he’s become even more popular after his death.”

Puthukala’s eyes are moist with red when asked if Mani’s absence was felt in the campaign. “He was like a father to me. He was such a benevolent and considerate leader. Anybody could go up to him and talk to him. Everything that KC(M) today is because of him and his hard-work.”

Mani, even when he was elected as an MLA, routinely found his way into the state cabinet irrespective of which political coalition won. As a minister who handled finance, law, irrigation, and revenue in as many as nine cabinets, there are also doubts among many in Pala whether he could have done so much more for his hometown.

The town may seem exciting with its smooth roads, a pristine river flowing by, modern bakeries and ancient churches jostling for space, but if one were to step out of the municipality’s limits into the villages on the outskirts, the glimmer falls off.

And that’s exactly what Pulikkunnel’s chief rival and NCP leader Mani C Kappan harps about. Kappan had fought against Mani unsuccessfully in 2006, 2011 and 2016, but he’s credited with bringing down Mani’s victory-margins dramatically.

“Pala’s development is limited to half-a-kilometre radius of land. There is no infrastructure outside of the town. People living in the panchayats around are also a part of the constituency. An MLA must work keeping that in mind,” said Kappan over phone.

Kappan’s promises consist of a company to oversee hike in rubber prices, creating value-addition for the local products in the constituency, and creation of a food-park to boost marketing of such products.

He said his agenda is centered around development, not any particular leader. “The people of Pala are wise. They know better,” Kappan added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who addressed a dozen gatherings in Kappan’s favour, did not take the name of Mani even once in the concluding speech on Friday evening. Instead, he dwelt largely on the promises that his administration has delivered in the last three years.

“This is a government that is committed to the poor. Our welfare schemes, projects for SC/ST communities, pension for elderly people are examples. Projects that were said to be impossible are being delivered now and naturally some people are jealous,” he had said.

He also lashed out at the Congress for not serving as a real opposition in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the BJP is seeking to wean away Pala voters. From the 2011 elections, in which the party polled just 6359 votes to the 2016 elections in which it made four-fold gains by polling nearly 25000 votes, the trajectory of the BJP is not lost on its rivals. Both LDF and UDF camps are aware that their own electoral prospects hinge on how well the BJP does.