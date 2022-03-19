Film commission report can’t be made public: Kerala Govt

The Kerala Government has informed the Assembly that the report of Justice Hema Commission, which looked into the problems faced by women actors of Malayalam film industry, cannot be made public as the report contained personal experiences of women in the industry.

Answering queries from legislators, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan told the Assembly on Friday that the Hema Commission wanted its report to be kept confidential. “The report has included personal experiences narrated by women professionals in the industry. Besides, the state information commission has ordered that the commission report cannot be published as such since it contains personal experiences of individuals,” he said.

The minister said the government was preparing an action plan to end the exploitation of women in the film industry. The commission has recommended the implementation of Kerala Cine Exhibitors and Employees (Regulation) Act, 2020, and formation of a tribunal to address the issues being faced by women professionals in the industry, the minister said.

The Justice Hema Commission was constituted in the wake of the abduction and sexual assault of actor Bhavana in 2017. The commission had submitted the report to the government in December 2019. The Women in Cinema Collective, a collective of women professionals in the film industry, has been demanding that the report be publicised. Instead of disclosing the report, the government has formed another committee to study the recommendations of the commission.