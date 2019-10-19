Inquiry against doctor who said infant’s recovery was due to Mariam Thresia

The Kerala branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has initiated a probe against the 2009 testimony of a doctor to a Catholic Church tribunal that a new-born under his treatment was cured of acute respiratory issues due to the intervention of Mariam Thresia – who was made a Saint at a ceremony in the the Vatican last week.

In March, 2018, a Vatican medical team had examined the issue and certified that it was a miracle, one of the major causes of her canonisation.

The ethics committee of the IMA is probing the claims of Dr V K Sreenivasan, a senior paediatrician at the Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur.

The baby was born on April 7, 2009 prematurely . He was placed under the care of Sreenivasan. After the doctor informed the parents that chances of his survival were dim, the parents had placed a relic of Mariam Thresia at his bed. Next day, according to the doctor, the baby was found breathing normally. The Church had formed a tribunal in Thrissur where Sreenivasan had testified that it was a miracle.

IMA state general secretary Dr Sulphi N said, “IMA, which is campaigning against unscientific methods of treatment, cannot agree with the act of the doctor. IMA is not against any religion or religious belief… But when he uses the title of a doctor to testify, there should be scientific evidence. If his explanation is not satisfactory, we can refer the matter to the ethics committee of Travancore-Cochin Medical Council for further action,” he said.

Dr Sreenivasan refused to comment on the issue. Syro-Malabar Church spokesman Fr Abraham Kavilpurayidam said, “The Church does not want to intervene. Let the doctor defend himself…”