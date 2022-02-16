India’s youngest mayor Arya Rajendran to marry Kerala MLA Sachin Dev

In December 2020, when Arya Rajendran took charge of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in Kerala, she had grabbed headlines as she became the youngest mayor in India. Five months later, KM Sachin Dev became the youngest MLA in the current Kerala Assembly. Now, Arya and Sachin Dev, both belonging to the CPI(M), are set to get married.

“We both belong to a similar political ideology and we have worked alongside each other in the SFI. We have been good friends. We arrived at the decision and then informed our families. Since both of us are elected public representatives, we informed the party as well as our families to ensure there are no rumours or misinformation,” Arya told reporters on Wednesday.

SFI is the students’ wing of the CPI(M).

Arya added that a wedding date has not been fixed yet. A decision in that regard will be taken following consultations between both families as well as the party, she said.

Arya is the state president of the Bala Sangham, the children’s unit of the Left, and a state committee member of the SFI. At just 21 years of age, she was elected the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after the CPM-led LDF cruised to victory winning 52 of the 100 wards in the body.

Dev, on the other hand, is the state secretary of the SFI and was elected from Balussery (SC) constituency on a CPM ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

He has a degree in English from the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode and a law degree from the Government Law College, Kozhikode. He was the student union chairman of the Government Arts and Science College.