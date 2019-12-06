In Kerala, Press Club secy held for barging into woman’s home, ‘moral policing’

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists has suspended him pending an inquiry. The newspaper where the accused works has also begun an internal investigation. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists has suspended him pending an inquiry. The newspaper where the accused works has also begun an internal investigation.

Police on Thursday arrested the secretary of Thiruvanantha-puram Press Club after his female colleague accused him of barging into her house last week and enforcing moral policing.

Police said M Radhakrishnan was taken for a medical examination and will be produced before a magistrate Friday.

The complainant said on November 30, Radhakrishnan gathered a few men and barged into her house, enquiring about a man who had visited her. Though the woman explained that he was a family friend, Radhakrishnan allegedly accused her of indulging in “immoral activity”.

Then, the complaint said, Radhakrishnan’s men dragged the victim’s friend to the house and assaulted him. The complainant’s young children were present at the time of the incident. Her husband, also a journalist, was working late.

