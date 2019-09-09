In Kerala forest zone, baby falls from moving jeep, survives miraculously

Close to midnight Sunday, in a bizarre incident, a one-year old infant fell out of a moving jeep, in the middle of a forest in Kerala. The baby girl was rescued by personnel of the state forest department and reunited with her parents.

The incident was reported around 10 pm Sunday near the forest check point at Rajamala, a part of the Eravikulam wildlife sanctuary near the popular hill station of Munnar.

Satheesh and Sathyabhama, a couple, along with the baby girl were on their way home after offering prayers at the temple in Palani in Tamil Nadu. When the jeep, in which they were travelling, neared the forest check point at Rajamala, the baby fell out accidentally.

However, the couple, without realising the same, travelled on for nearly 50 kilometers until they realised their child was missing.

However, forest guards deployed at the Rajamala checkpoint saw a baby crawling on the road through the CCTV cameras installed at the spot. They promptly rushed to the spot and rescued the baby, admitting it to a nearby government hospital.

The baby suffered some minor injuries to the head. After getting discharged from the hospital, the infant was handed over to the local police who informed the parents.

The baby’s rescue was considered a miracle as the road on which she fell is heavily frequented by wild animals. The road, that cuts through the sanctuary, also sees high vehicular movement.