IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala from Oct 11 to 13; issues orange alert for 7 districts

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala during next five days. It has also issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain – 115.6mm to 204.4mm) for 7 districts–Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki– for October 11, 12 and 13.

The Met department has also predicted isolated heavy falls over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka during next five days.

Credits: Facebook/@KSDMA Credits: Facebook/@KSDMA

“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during next 3 days. Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days,” IMD tweeted.

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2021

Isolated heavy falls are also likely over coastal Karnataka during October 11 to 13, over north interior Karnataka on October 10, 12 and 13, over Rayalaseema during next 4 days, over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 9, over Konkan and Goa on October 11 and over central Maharashtra during October 9 to 11, the IMD added.

IMD also said, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days”.

IMD had earlier said that the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. It will further withdraw from parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during next 2-3 days, it stated.